Vai (VAI) Market Cap Reaches $87.94 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Vai has a market cap of $87.94 million and $5.87 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vai has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00074348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00130887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00183705 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,821.60 or 0.99931111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.90 or 0.07277350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.53 or 0.00949841 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.