Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Holdings Decreased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after buying an additional 629,424 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $104,365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,852,000 after buying an additional 351,476 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,767,000 after buying an additional 235,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $52,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,876,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTN. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $300.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.02. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.46 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

