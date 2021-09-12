Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Buys 15,677 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 402,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,847. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.70. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

