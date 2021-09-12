Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 52.0% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 183.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.72. 352,809 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.