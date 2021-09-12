Valueworks LLC Boosts Stock Position in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple makes up about 2.7% of Valueworks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Valueworks LLC owned 2.96% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 88.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 159.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 503.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLP opened at $10.71 on Friday. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, VP Paulus Subrata sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $60,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maui Land & Pineapple Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

