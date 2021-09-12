Valueworks LLC Buys 2,676 Shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Eneti comprises 1.2% of Valueworks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Eneti were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eneti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NETI stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eneti Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $192.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87. Eneti had a negative net margin of 230.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eneti Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Eneti’s payout ratio is currently -0.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eneti in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

