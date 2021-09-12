Valueworks LLC Sells 2,160 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Valueworks LLC cut its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 629,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. United Natural Foods accounts for 10.0% of Valueworks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $23,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 608.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after purchasing an additional 843,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,114,000 after purchasing an additional 610,906 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $16,761,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,138,000 after purchasing an additional 148,660 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.93. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNFI. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

