VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s 3rd Largest Position

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lessened its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $11,893,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 56,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

