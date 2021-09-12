Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s Largest Position

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,853,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $198,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $52.70. 6,200,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,422,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

