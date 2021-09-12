Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Increased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,970,000 after buying an additional 188,502 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $208.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.98 and a 200-day moving average of $197.08. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

