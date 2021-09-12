Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 19.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.5% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 264,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 77,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.50. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $62.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

