Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is BCK Partners Inc.’s Largest Position

BCK Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 28.8% of BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,341. The business’s fifty day moving average is $406.25 and its 200-day moving average is $387.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

