Verdad Advisers LP Buys Shares of 25,000 Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. Genesco accounts for about 3.1% of Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Verdad Advisers LP owned about 0.17% of Genesco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Genesco by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 860.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GCO opened at $58.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $67.26. The company has a market cap of $880.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.25.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

