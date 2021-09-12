Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 465.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,044 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,083,000 after buying an additional 1,019,466 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,315,000 after buying an additional 733,425 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6,491.5% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 623,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,199,000 after buying an additional 614,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $90,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $205.55 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.28.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,106. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

