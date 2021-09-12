Verso Token (VSO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.49 Million

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 65.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Verso Token has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verso Token has traded 308.4% higher against the US dollar. One Verso Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00075220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00130827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00182885 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.65 or 0.07313379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,935.29 or 1.00112413 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.86 or 0.00973895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003027 BTC.

About Verso Token

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso Token

