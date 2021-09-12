Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TU. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 95.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,426,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $187,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 1,128.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,861,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,962,000 after buying an additional 3,547,171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TELUS by 95.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,569,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,938,000 after buying an additional 3,211,284 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth $44,237,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of TELUS by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,612,000 after buying an additional 1,669,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 132.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TU. TD Securities increased their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

