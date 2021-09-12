Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.22% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $652,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $53.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $56.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.