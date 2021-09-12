Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $383,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAS opened at $98.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

