Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 18 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after buying an additional 661,754 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 935.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,278,000 after acquiring an additional 342,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 201,458 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $627.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.83 and a fifty-two week high of $648.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.04.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,609. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

