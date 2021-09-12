Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 182 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,986,000. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $167.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.24 and a 200 day moving average of $167.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

