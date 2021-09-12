Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

IRM stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In other news, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,317 shares of company stock worth $1,839,114 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

