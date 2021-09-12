Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $281,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

JEPI opened at $61.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.70. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $62.77.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.