Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $281,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

JEPI opened at $61.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.70. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $62.77.

