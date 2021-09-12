Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $335,000 Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 433.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 1,038.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

