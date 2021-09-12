Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 10.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of SKM opened at $28.74 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $33.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

