Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $370,000.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of VMEOV stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

