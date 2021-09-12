Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,953 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,581,000 after acquiring an additional 83,152 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 115,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,142 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 755.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 3,277 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $90,871.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $996,144.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 1,467 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $40,738.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,965 shares of company stock worth $304,784 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.91. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Equities analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

