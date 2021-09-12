Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The St. Joe by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

Shares of JOE stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

The St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.