Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 334,913 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 24.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Proofpoint by 144.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Proofpoint by 5.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 339.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $175.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.97. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $175.99.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

