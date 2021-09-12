Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,276 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the period.

ACHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $64.66 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

