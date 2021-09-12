Vid Trading Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Vid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Vid has a total market capitalization of $609,281.12 and $218.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vid has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00063442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00163322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00044581 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid (VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 25,018,052 coins. Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . The official website for Vid is vid.camera . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

