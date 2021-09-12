Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Gap Up to $16.47

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.47, but opened at $17.07. Vital Farms shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 3,115 shares trading hands.

VITL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $684.51 million and a PE ratio of 89.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 99,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.