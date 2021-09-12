Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 218 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

