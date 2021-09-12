Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 39,754 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $389,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 24.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,239,000 after purchasing an additional 165,704 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock opened at $103.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.95%.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

