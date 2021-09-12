Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $3.37 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,563 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Adobe by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $658.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $313.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $631.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

