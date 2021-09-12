Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 8,858 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $19,754,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 172.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,283,000 after acquiring an additional 477,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,038,000 after acquiring an additional 179,347 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 514,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 138,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,455,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,427,000 after purchasing an additional 115,740 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $38.31 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $37.48.

