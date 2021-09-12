Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 107,919 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,919 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CFG opened at $42.85 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

