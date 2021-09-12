Wells Fargo & Company Cuts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $180.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.55.

NYSE PPG opened at $153.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $116.95 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,092,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,513 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

