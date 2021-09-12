Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Cut by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.2% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $44.33. The stock had a trading volume of 23,367,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,587,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

