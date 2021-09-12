Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.80.

Shares of WELL traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.68. 2,231,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,827. Welltower has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average of $79.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.