Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.80.
Shares of WELL traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.68. 2,231,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,827. Welltower has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average of $79.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.75.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.