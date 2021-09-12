Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Trading Up 5.7%

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) was up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $145.00 and last traded at $145.00. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.20.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.51.

About Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF)

Wendel SE engages in the acquisition and management of investment portfolios. The company is involved in long-term investment in industrial, media, and services companies. It also acquires portfolios from companies, which are engaged in energy, real estate, biotechnology, media, and advertising sectors.

