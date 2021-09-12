Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Holdings Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,461 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 13,973 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 105.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 69,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 141,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the period.

NYSE:HIX opened at $7.37 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

