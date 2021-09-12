Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners comprises about 0.7% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,184,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,010 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 136.5% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 77,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the period. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of WES traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. 980,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,234. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 50.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

