Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Given a C$1.10 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.10 price target on Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WHN stock opened at C$0.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.61. Westhaven Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.48 and a 52 week high of C$1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$61.84 million and a P/E ratio of -24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a current ratio of 11.19.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Westhaven Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

