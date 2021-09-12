WHALE Trading Down 18.3% This Week (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for about $15.82 or 0.00034866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WHALE has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a total market cap of $99.24 million and $3.17 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00079071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00128202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00181308 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,730.72 or 1.00762446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.23 or 0.07273894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.30 or 0.00930488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

