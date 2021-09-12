Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,743,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after acquiring an additional 189,477 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,518,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after buying an additional 144,723 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,817,000 after buying an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 175,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after buying an additional 115,088 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WGO traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $70.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,779. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average is $73.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.