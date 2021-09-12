Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on September 29th

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Winnebago Industries has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Winnebago Industries has a payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $8.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Winnebago Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Winnebago Industries worth $16,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

