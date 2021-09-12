WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,543,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,100,000 after buying an additional 103,128 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,367,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,997 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,101,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,049,000 after purchasing an additional 488,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 932,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,678,000 after purchasing an additional 248,632 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

MIC opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 93.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. Research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.