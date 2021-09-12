WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.84 Million Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 22,038 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 31,253 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,795,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

