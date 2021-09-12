WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 4,554 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Barclays lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

