Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Holdings Lowered by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,800,000 after buying an additional 30,632 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $216.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.05. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $196.19 and a 1 year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. Analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

WIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.45.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

